Developer not ready for final approval

May 23, 2024

The developer of the Sicily Laguna housing project on Princeton’s north side will submit a request for a final Phase 1 plat after doing additional work on the 70-acre site, Craig Fisher, director of development services, told the Planning & Zoning (P&Z) Commission.

The request for 297 single-family residential lots was on the consent agenda for the commission’s regular meeting on Monday, May 20.

But Fisher requested that it be considered separately so the commission could postpone consideration.

“There are a handful of outstanding items on site that have not been completed, particularly related to drainage and some landscaping,” Fisher said. “The applicant had hoped to have those items finished, but it’s not quite there. So, they have asked to withdraw this item and have it considered at a future P&Z meeting.”

Photos online

