VFW engaged in community service

Princeton JROTC cadets and Scouts help clean up Princeton Memorial Cemetery during this year’s VFW Day of Service, Saturday, May 4.

Veterans and volunteers with VFW Bois D’Arc Post 9167 in Princeton have been recognized for a variety of projects of service to the community.

Last year’s VIP (Veterans Impacting Princeton) Day project drew 121 participants, more than any other post in the nation, leading to an inspiring video of the 2023 event. The video is available on YouTube by searching “VFW Post 9167.”

This year’s VFW Day of Service, Saturday, May 4, was also successful, the Post said.

“This event brought our community together for a common cause — honoring our veterans and beautifying our shared spaces,” the Post said.

To read the full story and support your local community newspaper, subscribe to The Princeton Herald today!