Patriotic community event set for June 29

May 30, 2024

Singer-songwriter Aaron Watson headlines performances at the June 29 Freedom & Fireworks event. Courtesy photo

Princeton residents are invited to celebrate Independence Day with the Freedom & Fireworks celebration, 6-10 p.m., Saturday, June 29, at J.M. Caldwell Sr. Community Park.

There is no charge for parking, admission, or the Kids Zone featuring carnival rides, airbrush and balloon artists, water activities, a ninja course and strolling characters. Swimwear is recommended for the water play and closed-toe shoes for the obstacle course.

