Police Chief Waters honored

Police Chief James Waters, shown with administrative coordinator Tiffany West,was honored for his 20 years of service and given a namesake street sign Tuesday, May 28. Courtesy City of Princeton

The Princeton City Council has recognized Police Chief James Waters for 20 years of dedicated service to the city.

“The way he’s worked and conducted himself for 20 years, and just the excellence that he displays in the police department, is second to none,” said City Manager Mike Mashburn.

