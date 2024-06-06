Summer fun at the library

Lois Nelson Public Library, 323 McKinney Ave., invites Princeton students in four age categories to compete in the summer reading program June 1 through the end of July.

Ready, set, read! Lois Nelson Public Library, 323 McKinney Ave., invites Princeton students in four age categories to compete in the summer reading program. The program began June 1 and runs through the end of July.

Reading logs for summer reading will be tracked on the Reader Zone app. At the end of the program, prizes will be awarded to the top reader in each age category: 2-4, 5-8, 9-12 and 13-up.

