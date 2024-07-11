Council fields questions from citizens

City department heads met one-on-one with Princeton residents attending a town hall meeting.

Residents had a variety of questions for the Princeton City Council during a town hall on the proposed budget.

Questions at the Monday, July 8, meeting ranged from animal control to streets and sidewalks, but few dealt directly with the budget itself.

Councilmembers responded to written inquiries and then city department heads were available in the Municipal Center foyer to meet individually with citizens.

The first question involved animal control in Princeton and Councilmember Carolyn David-Graves said it was more economical for the city to contract with Collin County for approximately $50,000 per year.

“With that, we’re able to save on staff hiring, training, and equipment including caring for and feeding the animals,” she said. “Right now, we are exploring several options for this, to see how feasible it would be and then we will determine whether or not we can provide our own.”

