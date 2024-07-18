Back to School Bash is July 27

Dakota Chapman got back-to-school ready with his new haircut provided by Supercuts at the Back-to-School event. File Art

Two thousand backpacks filled with school supplies will be provided free to Princeton ISD students during the annual Princeton-Lowry Crossing Chamber Foundation, Inc. Back to School Bash and Health Fair.

The chamber is seeking cash donations so it can purchase specific supplies required by each school and grade level.

The free event is 9-11 a.m., Saturday, July 27, at Southard Middle School, 455 Monte Carlo Blvd.

“This program is critical for so many students getting the supplies they need for the school year, so any amount is appreciated,” Chamber President Christi Houston said.

The health fair will feature free vision screenings by Princeton Family Eye Care and free haircuts by SportsClips and PISD Cate cosmetology students.

Vendors are invited to advertises their products or services and give away promotional items such as school-related items with company logos: pens, pencils, highlighters or erasers.

Arrangements can be made with [email protected] or by calling 972-736-6462.

For continued coverage of your community, subscribe to your local newspaper The Princeton Herald today!