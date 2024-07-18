Subscribe
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024

Cheerleaders collect recognitions

by | Jul 18, 2024 | Education, Latest, News

Princeton and Lovelady High School’s junior varsity and varsity squads earn honors at National Cheerleaders Association camp. Courtesy Photo

High school and middle school cheerleaders have returned from National Cheerleaders Association camp with an array of honors.

Princeton and Lovelady High School’s junior varsity and varsity squads received several superior ribbons at preliminary evaluations, the JV team won the “Most Improved” award out of all teams at camp and the varsity team won the “Top Chant” award out of the eight teams in the large varsity division.

The varsity team was also awarded the camp Lawrence “Herkie” Herkimer award, given to the one team at camp exhibiting great character, befriending other teams and exuding great spirit and sportsmanship during the entire camp.

Both teams also went home with a coveted spirit stick.

To read the full story and support continued coverage of your local community, subscribe to your local newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

Photos online

0 Comments

American Heart Association 300x250

Related News

Back to School Bash is July 27

Back to School Bash is July 27

Jul 18, 2024 | ,

Dakota Chapman got back-to-school ready with his new haircut provided by Supercuts at the Back-to-School event. File Art Two thousand backpacks filled with school supplies will be provided free to Princeton ISD students during the annual Princeton-Lowry Crossing...

read more
Women thought to have been trafficked

Women thought to have been trafficked

Jul 18, 2024 | ,

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is among agencies investigating charges alleging four Collin County residents had been trafficking female immigrants. The Princeton Police Department filed the charges in March after finding 15 women in a house on Ginsburg...

read more
Election filing begins Saturday

Election filing begins Saturday

Jul 18, 2024 | ,

The mayor’s position and two seats on the Princeton City Council are coming up for election this fall along with three seats on the Princeton Independent School District (PISD) Board of Trustees. The city council comprises the mayor and seven council members and there...

read more
School board limits phone use

School board limits phone use

Jul 18, 2024 | , ,

Middle school students in the Princeton ISD will soon have to lock up their cell phones during the school day. The PISD Board of Trustees voted at their Monday, July 15, regular meeting to consider magnetically sealed security pouches made since 2014 by Yondr of San...

read more
Consultant to design three parks

Consultant to design three parks

Jul 11, 2024 | ,

Councilmembers approved a resolution authorizing City Manager Mike Mashburn to execute a professional services agreement for conceptual design of three parks among projects in the bond proposal approved last year by voters.  HDLA, an architectural architecture...

read more
Council fields questions from citizens

Council fields questions from citizens

Jul 11, 2024 | ,

City department heads met one-on-one with Princeton residents attending a town hall meeting. Residents had a variety of questions for the Princeton City Council during a town hall on the proposed budget. Questions at the Monday, July 8, meeting ranged from animal...

read more
Fire Station No. 2 now open for business

Fire Station No. 2 now open for business

Jul 11, 2024 | ,

Princeton’s newest fire station located at the corner of Beauchamp and Monte Carlo Boulevards is now open and ready to serve residents. Photo: John Kanelis As Princeton continues to grow, the demand for more municipal services increases.  On July 3, the Princeton...

read more
Police investigate alleged trafficking

Police investigate alleged trafficking

Jul 9, 2024 | ,

Four Collin County residents have been charged with felony human trafficking following the discovery of at least 15 young women working at a rented residence in Princeton, police said. Princeton Police Chief James Waters said the case began in March when officers...

read more
Swatting suspect identified

Swatting suspect identified

Jul 3, 2024 | ,

A juvenile suspect in East Texas is believed responsible for numerous bomb threats and “swatting” hoaxes across multiple states, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said. The investigation began in May when the suspect initiated a swatting incident at a...

read more
Notice of violation for luxury apartments

Notice of violation for luxury apartments

Jul 3, 2024 | ,

City inspectors are preparing a site analysis of The Princeton Luxury Apartments east of Walmart on U.S. 380, prior to scheduling a hearing on a violation notice issued May 17, Princeton Marketing & Communications Director Erin Mudie said.Developers had been given...

read more
Photos online
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
Rotary Golf 2024
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
Rotary Golf 2024
Rotary Golf 2024