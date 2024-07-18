Cheerleaders collect recognitions

Princeton and Lovelady High School’s junior varsity and varsity squads earn honors at National Cheerleaders Association camp. Courtesy Photo

High school and middle school cheerleaders have returned from National Cheerleaders Association camp with an array of honors.

Princeton and Lovelady High School’s junior varsity and varsity squads received several superior ribbons at preliminary evaluations, the JV team won the “Most Improved” award out of all teams at camp and the varsity team won the “Top Chant” award out of the eight teams in the large varsity division.

The varsity team was also awarded the camp Lawrence “Herkie” Herkimer award, given to the one team at camp exhibiting great character, befriending other teams and exuding great spirit and sportsmanship during the entire camp.

Both teams also went home with a coveted spirit stick.

