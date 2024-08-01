Subscribe
Hearing set for unfinished apartments

Aug 1, 2024

Princeton City Council will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, in the Municipal Center, to determine the fate of the “Luxury Apartments” located on Hwy 380. File Art

There could soon be a solution to the partially built apartment complex east of Walmart on U.S. 380.

The city has scheduled a hearing on a notice of violation issued May 17 for the property at 599 W. Princeton Drive. 

The notice was sent July 25 by registered First Class U.S. Mail to Princeton Luxury Apartments, LLC, in care of Murali Kodemala, Citywide Alliance Realty, at a residential address in Frisco.

It was also sent to more than 20 contractors at the project.

The Princeton City Council, sitting as the Housing Standards Commission, will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, in the Municipal Center, 2000 E. Princeton Drive, to determine whether the existing units comply with city’s building code, regulations and standards.

Under state law, the commission could order the repair, removal or demolition of substandard structures. 

However, the hearing could be postponed if the developer obtains permits necessary to resume work. 

