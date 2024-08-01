Subscribe
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024

House passes bill to rename Plano VA Clinic

by | Aug 1, 2024 | Latest, News

Former Congressman Sam Johnson was honored with multiple awards for his military service. Courtesy Art

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed U.S. Rep. Keith Self’s bill to rename the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) community-based outpatient clinic in Plano as the “U.S. Congressman Sam Johnson Memorial VA Clinic.”

Congressman Sam Johnson, a retired Air Force colonel and decorated fighter pilot, is celebrated for his extraordinary courage and resilience. 

During a combat mission over North Vietnam, Johnson was shot down and suffered a broken right arm, a broken back, and a dislocated shoulder. He was imprisoned and tortured for nearly seven years, including 42 months in solitary confinement. Despite his ordeal, Johnson remained steadfast and was recognized as one of the “Alcatraz Gang,” a group of POWs known for their indomitable spirit.

“Sam’s unparalleled grit and warrior’s heart were beyond measure. Naming this facility after a hero like Sam Johnson will ensure that his legacy of unyielding patriotism will be carried forward to remind future generations of his courage as they receive needed care through the VA,” Self said.

Johnson’s service was honored with numerous awards, including two Silver Stars, two Legions of Merit, the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts. 

After a distinguished 29-year career in the U.S. Air Force, Johnson continued his public service in the Texas State House of Representatives before being elected to Congress, where he served until his retirement in 2019.

Johnson died May 27, 2020, at 89 years old.

On the House floor, Self said, “I truly can think of no individual that is more deserving of having a VA Clinic named in his honor.”

Community Center closed indefinitely

Community Center closed indefinitely

Aug 1, 2024

The  Community Center refurbished by the city for $1.2M two years ago is closed indefinitely. The center is owned by the PCDC and is operated by Parks & Rec.

Potential funding for McKinney National Airport

Potential funding for McKinney National Airport

Aug 1, 2024

McKinney's mayor is still looking ahead to the day when McKinney National Airport might provide commercial passenger service

Hearing set for unfinished apartments

Hearing set for unfinished apartments

Aug 1, 2024

Princeton City Council will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, in the Municipal Center, to determine the fate of the "Luxury Apartments" located on Hwy 380.

Tax holiday for school supplies 

Tax holiday for school supplies 

Aug 1, 2024

As Texas students prepare to go back to school, their parents can save about $8 for every $100 they pay for clothes or supplies

Princeton bond rating upgraded

Princeton bond rating upgraded

Jul 26, 2024

Fitch Ratings has upgraded Princeton's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and General Obligation (GO) bonds to "AA+" from "AA-," following the implementation of Fitch's new U.S. Public Finance Local Government Rating Criteria.

Podcast explores 1988 murder

Podcast explores 1988 murder

Jul 25, 2024

Murder victim Angela Stevens was in the eighth grade at Princeton High School in 1986. A 16-year-old daughter sneaked out of her bedroom one night and never returned. Her brutalized body was found 11 days later. A new podcast explores the case.

How a congressman helps constituents

How a congressman helps constituents

Jul 25, 2024

U.S. Rep. Keith Self said his staff stands ready to help deal with federal policies. In a Tuesday, July 16, meeting he talked to Rotary Club members and held a "Koffee with Keith" session at Southard Middle School.

Council approves new housing developments

Council approves new housing developments

Jul 25, 2024

The Princeton City Council has approved a development plan for 710 single-family homes on 179.4 acres at the southeast corner of FM 75 and CR 831.

CDC funds new police, fire equipment

CDC funds new police, fire equipment

Jul 25, 2024

The Princeton Fire Department will be getting five new vehicles and the police department will receive a high-tech laser scanner and mapping tool.

Back to School Bash is July 27

Back to School Bash is July 27

Jul 18, 2024

Two thousand backpacks filled with school supplies will be provided free to Princeton ISD students during the annual Princeton-Lowry Crossing Back-to-School event.

