House passes bill to rename Plano VA Clinic

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed U.S. Rep. Keith Self’s bill to rename the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) community-based outpatient clinic in Plano as the “U.S. Congressman Sam Johnson Memorial VA Clinic.”

Congressman Sam Johnson, a retired Air Force colonel and decorated fighter pilot, is celebrated for his extraordinary courage and resilience.

During a combat mission over North Vietnam, Johnson was shot down and suffered a broken right arm, a broken back, and a dislocated shoulder. He was imprisoned and tortured for nearly seven years, including 42 months in solitary confinement. Despite his ordeal, Johnson remained steadfast and was recognized as one of the “Alcatraz Gang,” a group of POWs known for their indomitable spirit.

“Sam’s unparalleled grit and warrior’s heart were beyond measure. Naming this facility after a hero like Sam Johnson will ensure that his legacy of unyielding patriotism will be carried forward to remind future generations of his courage as they receive needed care through the VA,” Self said.

Johnson’s service was honored with numerous awards, including two Silver Stars, two Legions of Merit, the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts.

After a distinguished 29-year career in the U.S. Air Force, Johnson continued his public service in the Texas State House of Representatives before being elected to Congress, where he served until his retirement in 2019.

Johnson died May 27, 2020, at 89 years old.

On the House floor, Self said, “I truly can think of no individual that is more deserving of having a VA Clinic named in his honor.”

