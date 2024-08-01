Potential funding for McKinney National Airport

McKinney Air Center at McKinney National Airport is among top ranked fixed-based operators serving general aviation. Courtesy Photo

McKinney’s mayor is still looking ahead to the day when McKinney National Airport might provide commercial passenger service as an alternative to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field.

“The recent FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) Reauthorization Act passed by Congress, and co-sponsored by Sen. Ted Cruz, could help deliver a far more convenient option for travelers in the not-too-distant future by enhancing the services and infrastructure at McKinney National Airport,” Mayor George Fuller said in an op-ed article published Tuesday, July 23, in The Dallas Morning News.

A provision of the act would expand the airport’s eligibility for up to $20 million in additional federal funding by adjusting the funding structure of the FAA’s discretionary airport improvement program, the mayor said.

However, Fuller added “there is no current plan to have another referendum for terminal bond debt.”

