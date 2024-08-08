Luxury Apartments hearing postponed by | Aug 8, 2024 | Area News, Latest

The city of Princeton has delayed for 10 days the hearing by the Housing Standards Commission on a notice of violation sent in May to the owner of the unfinished apartments just east of Walmart on U.S. 380.

The hearing had been scheduled for 5 p.m., Monday, Aug. 12. It is now scheduled for 5 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 22, in the Municipal Center.

No reason for the delay was given in the posting on the city secretary’s page on the Princeton city website.

The Housing Standards Commission is made up of the members of the Princeton City Council.

The owner of the property had been given until mid-June to bring it into compliance with city regulations.

Work was suspended in May of last year. The website Levelset.com shows 17 liens have been filed involving contract work at the site.

