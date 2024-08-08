Subscribe
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024

Mosquito spraying to prevent West Nile Virus

Mosquito spraying was scheduled after a mosquito pool near East College Street tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV), the city said.
The city of Princeton said overnight spraying starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, would target the area from Mabel Avenue north to Monte Carlo Boulevard and from North Sixth Street east to Boorman Lane. Godwin Elementary School is in the spraying zone.
No human cases have been reported, but Dallas County Health and Human Services said an unidentified woman in the North Dallas ZIP code of 75230 died after being diagnosed Aug. 1 with West Nile neuroinvasive disease. The department said she had underlying health conditions.
Dallas County first detected the virus in May and has since had six human cases.
WNV is transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes and health officials advise using insect repellent and wearing pants and long sleeve shirts when outside in the morning and evening.
Residents are also urged to drain standing water where mosquitos breed. That could include clogged gutters, bird baths and potted plant containers.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said most people exposed to the virus don’t get sick, but about 20% develop symptoms like headache, fever, muscle and joint aches, nausea and fatigue.
Less than 1% of cases lead to the more serious West Nile neuroinvasive disease that can cause neck stiffness, disorientation, tremors, convulsions, paralysis and death, the CDC said.
People who suspect they or a family member are infected should immediately report it to their doctor or medical facility.
Severe illness can occur in people of any age. However, people over 60 years of age are at greater risk for severe illness, the CDC said. In addition, people with certain medical conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease and people who have received organ transplants are also at greater risk.
There is no specific treatment for West Nile, but rest, fluids and pain medications may relieve symptoms, the agency said.


