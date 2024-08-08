Subscribe
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024

PEDC names new chair; adopts FY25 budget 

by | Aug 8, 2024 | Latest, News

Directors of the Princeton Economic Development Corporation (PEDC) have chosen Vice Chair Mike Thompson, Place 1, as chair. He succeeds Terrance Johnson, who resigned in June. 

Thompson was not present at the Monday, Aug. 5, special meeting chaired by Place 3 Director Emarcus Bingham, PEDC secretary. Place 7 Director Michael Crawford was chosen vice chair.

The meeting was the first for Sesame Morrison, named by the Princeton City Council to fill the Place 4 seat vacated by Johnson. Place 5 remained vacant following the resignation of Director Pat Sheehan.

The PEDC adopted a Fiscal Year 2025 budget in which the board was projected to receive $2.06 million in sales tax revenue, $300,000 from interest.

The FY24 budget showed a surplus of $1,388,706 and the PEDC’s financial report in June showed unassigned funds totaling $6,255,490 as of April 30.

The proposed FY25 PEDC budget contained $969,786.96 as a capital expenditure for Land Acquisition and the same amount for contract services under Business Relocation and Retention. 

There was no public discussion of where the money would be spent but Crawford questioned whether more money should be allocated to Land Acquisition.

To read the full story and stay informed about your community, subscribe to your local newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

Photos online

0 Comments

American Heart Association 300x250

Related News

Mosquito spraying to prevent West Nile Virus

Mosquito spraying to prevent West Nile Virus

Aug 8, 2024 | ,

Mosquito spraying was scheduled after a mosquito pool near East College Street tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV), the city said. The city of Princeton said overnight spraying starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, would target the area from Mabel Avenue north to...

read more
Keeping your family safe from ticks

Keeping your family safe from ticks

Aug 8, 2024 | ,

Extra precaution must be used to protect people and pets when walking in areas where ticks may live. File Art Summer months draw Texans outdoors, but the number of people enjoying warmer weather also draw out ticks looking for a meal. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension...

read more
Total taxable property value increases

Total taxable property value increases

Aug 8, 2024 | ,

The estimated average market value of a home in Princeton is $340,434. Bob Wieland/Princeton Herald  Total certified taxable values for Princeton and Collin County property were up from 2023, according to Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD) figures as of July 23,...

read more
PHS alum motivates PISD staff

PHS alum motivates PISD staff

Aug 8, 2024 | , ,

PHS Class of 2013 alum Fayola Oyatayo, a media personality known as “Mr. Wichita,” reminds PISD teachers their profession is a calling. Courtesy Photo A successful Princeton High School graduate has returned to motivate teachers preparing for the start of classes....

read more
Luxury Apartments hearing postponed

Luxury Apartments hearing postponed

Aug 8, 2024 | ,

The city of Princeton has delayed for 10 days the hearing by the Housing Standards Commission on a notice of violation sent in May to the owner of the unfinished apartments just east of Walmart on U.S. 380.The hearing had been scheduled for 5 p.m., Monday, Aug. 12. It...

read more
Community Center closed indefinitely

Community Center closed indefinitely

Aug 1, 2024 | ,

The  Community Center refurbished by the city for $1.2M two years ago is closed indefinitely. The center is owned by the PCDC and is operated by Parks & Rec. File Art The Steven and Judy Deffibaugh Community Center, closed in March for maintenance and repairs,...

read more
Potential funding for McKinney National Airport

Potential funding for McKinney National Airport

Aug 1, 2024 | ,

McKinney Air Center at McKinney National Airport is among top ranked fixed-based operators serving general aviation. Courtesy Photo  McKinney’s mayor is still looking ahead to the day when McKinney National Airport might provide commercial passenger service as an...

read more
Hearing set for unfinished apartments

Hearing set for unfinished apartments

Aug 1, 2024 | ,

Princeton City Council will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, in the Municipal Center, to determine the fate of the “Luxury Apartments” located on Hwy 380. File Art There could soon be a solution to the partially built apartment complex east of Walmart on U.S. 380. The...

read more
House passes bill to rename Plano VA Clinic

House passes bill to rename Plano VA Clinic

Aug 1, 2024 | ,

Former Congressman Sam Johnson was honored with multiple awards for his military service. Courtesy Art The U.S. House of Representatives has passed U.S. Rep. Keith Self’s bill to rename the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) community-based outpatient clinic in Plano...

read more
Tax holiday for school supplies 

Tax holiday for school supplies 

Aug 1, 2024 | ,

Apparel and school supplies that may be purchased tax free are listed on the comptroller’s website at TexasTaxHoliday.org. File Art As Texas students prepare to go back to school, their parents can save about $8 for every $100 they pay for clothes or supplies, Texas...

read more
Photos online
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
Rotary Golf 2024
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
Rotary Golf 2024
Rotary Golf 2024