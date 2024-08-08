PHS alum motivates PISD staff

PHS Class of 2013 alum Fayola Oyatayo, a media personality known as “Mr. Wichita,” reminds PISD teachers their profession is a calling. Courtesy Photo

A successful Princeton High School graduate has returned to motivate teachers preparing for the start of classes.

Fayola Oyatayo, voted “Biggest Ego” in the PHS Class of 2013, is now a media personality and entrepreneur known in Wichita, Kansas, as “Mr. Wichita.”

Oyatayo shared his personal experiences to connect with the teachers and offer his perspective on how they can impact their students through relationships.

Oyatayo said he evolved from his days as a Princeton Panther basketball player to build a successful media brand through his own talk show on social media.

He told the Thursday, Aug. 1, PISD staff commencement event that he found success using his love for people, as well as his gift of being a social butterfly.

Through Fayola’s shoutouts to former teachers and coaches, he delivered a message focused on passion and perseverance.

“So many saw my talent before I did,” he said. “I’m a living testimony straight out of Princeton High School.”

Besides playing basketball for PHS, Oyatayo was in Student Council and helped start the anti-bullying “Friends of Rachel Club,” named for 17-year-old Rachel Scott, the first Columbine High School student shot to death during the April 1999 massacre.

In his address to the staff, Oyatayo urged Princeton teachers to remember their profession is a calling and to keep that as their focus — not only when students arrive next week, but until the last bell rings in May.

For more local news coverage, subscribe to your local community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!