Total taxable property value increases

The estimated average market value of a home in Princeton is $340,434. Bob Wieland/Princeton Herald

Total certified taxable values for Princeton and Collin County property were up from 2023, according to Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD) figures as of July 23, 2024.

However, the average market value of homes decreased slightly in the city of Princeton, the Princeton ISD, Farmersville, Lowry Crossing and New Hope.

“We are not seeing the massive increases in home prices that were recognized in the last two years,” Brian Swanson, deputy chief appraiser-business operations and compliance for CCAD, said when the estimated values were released in the spring. “There are many factors that could explain this, which would be hard to pinpoint.”

The appraisal district mailed estimated 2024 real property appraisal notices to residential property owners in April and to business property owners in May. Certified values were sent to taxing entities by the statutory date of July 25.

The report said certified Collin County property values increased by 11.47% to $249.5 billion, with $9.3 billion in new property added to the tax rolls as of July 23, 2024.

CCAD reported the average market value of Collin County homes in 2024 is $599,917, compared with $584,050 in 2023.

For the city of Princeton, CCAD data shows a 21.31% increase in total taxable value, from $3.28 billion to $3.98 billion, with $431.4 million in new construction.

