Commission orders completion of luxury apartments

Even as demolition began on three units of the Princeton Luxury Apartments on U.S. 380, the Housing Standards Commission convened a hearing on a violation notice issued in May, one year after construction stopped. The vacant tract was rezoned for multi-family housing in 2015 and work on the complex began in 2022.

After hearing from a professional engineer who said some of the buildings could be remediated and finished, the commission – comprised of the Princeton City Council – issued an order with timelines for completing the weatherbeaten complex just east of Walmart.

The order applies to the current property owner as well as any subsequent buyer. Two potential purchasers were among the speakers at the three-hour meeting on Thursday, Aug. 22.

The three buildings being razed to the slab have a completion date of February 2026, along with a unit that never had a foundation poured. Four unfinished buildings and the clubhouse are in better shape and should be done by April 2025, the order said. Three other buildings are scheduled for completion in September 2025.

The commission voted 3-2 to issue the order, with Commissioners Steven Deffibaugh, Ben Long and Carolyn David-Graves voting in favor of it. Commissioners David Kleiber and Marlo Obera voted “no.” Commission members Ryan Gerfers and Bryan Washington were not present for the hearing, which included 30 minutes of public comment.

Many of the comments supported the project so subcontractors could be paid. More than 25 contractors have filed $6.8 million in mechanics liens.



