Last-minute filings crowd ballot

by | Aug 22, 2024 | Latest, News

Princeton voters will have several choices on the ballot for the Tuesday, Nov. 5, general election.

Mayor Brianna Chacon, Place 1 Councilmember David Kleiber and Place 2 Councilmember Marlo Obera all face opposition in the city election and there are six candidates – including two incumbents – for three positions on the Princeton Independent School District Board of Trustees.

Monday, Aug. 19, was the deadline for candidates to file for a place on the ballot.

The five candidates for mayor include Chacon, who is self-employed; content writer Madelyn Awalt; Eugene Escobar Jr., who is self-employed; construction manager Keith Schmitt and Sabrena Johnson, a licensed vocational nurse. 

Kleiber, who is retired, and former Economic Development Corporation Chair Terrance Johnson, a business consultant, filed for Place 1. 

Place 2 Councilmember Marlo Obera, an attorney, faces opposition from educator Cristina Todd.

PISD Trustees Carlos Cuellar, a police officer, and Duane Kelley, in sales, filed for re-election. Trustee Bob Lovelady, who has been on the board since 2012, did not seek re-election. 

Other candidates for school board include former VFW Bois D’Arc Post 9167 Commander Terry Gilmore; Michael Talley, who lists his occupation as sales; former Trustee Dana Jones and Bianca Washington, wife of Princeton Councilmember Bryan Washington. The Washingtons own The Jym-Princeton. 

The three PISD board candidates who receive the most votes will be elected without a runoff.

Chacon was first elected Nov. 3, 2020, with 1,909 votes or 44.03% of the total. Philip Anthony had 1,575 votes for 36.32% and David Sprawls polled 19.65% with 852 votes.

A runoff was not required because the election filled the unexpired term of former Mayor J.M. Caldwell, who resigned. 

In the Nov. 2, 2021, election, Chacon received 742 votes, or 60.62% of the 1,224 total ballots cast. Sprawls, who also ran in 2020, received 482 votes or 39.38%.

In the council elections that year, Kleiber, first elected in 2015, won with 588 votes or 53.45% over Darsell Johnson, who received 512 votes or 46.55%.

Obera won with 564 votes, or 50.95%, to Mike McCandless with 543 votes and 49.05%.

In the 2021 PISD school board election, Cuellar received 786 votes or 21.49%, Lovelady polled 628 for 17.17% and Kelly received 603 votes or 16.49%.

The last day to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 7, and the last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Friday, Oct. 25.

Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 21 to Friday, Nov. 1. If needed, runoff elections will be held Saturday, Dec. 14.

Photos online

