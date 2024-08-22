Subscribe
Sign up floats for PHS homecoming parade

by | Aug 22, 2024 | Education, Latest, News

September 9 is the deadline to register floats for the 2024 Princeton High School Homecoming Parade, “Maroon Doom.” The registration fee is $35.

The parade begins at 3 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20, at Fifth Street and Mabel Avenue. The parade is to proceed north on Fourth Street, west on East College Street and then south on North Second Street before ending back on Mabel and ending in the stadium’s home parking lot.

There will be four judges stationed at the east end of Veterans Memorial Park between Main Street and Woody Drive. They will judge the driver’s side of floats.

Floats will stage in the parking lot south of Hendricks Stadium and go north on Panther Parkway to Mabel.

The parade can be viewed from the sidewalk on both sides of the street along the route. Parking in the area will be extremely limited and there is no parking along the route. Spectators may begin setting up at 2 p.m. with street closures at 2:30 p.m.

The parade will be held rain, snow or shine. However, in the event of extreme weather and safety concerns, police and fire officials may cancel the event.

Dog are permitted but are discouraged due to the crowds. All dogs are required to be on a leash and they need to be extremely crowd-friendly. Failure to pick up dog waste is a ticketable offense.

The grand marshal of the parade is Princeton ISD Athletic Director Stacey Dillard, in his 17th year with PISD.

Dillard coached high school football at McKinney Boyd, Clarksville, Sanger and Whitewright. He finished his high school football coaching career at PHS, where in 2010 he took the Panthers to the playoffs for the first time in 34 years. Under his leadership, the program would continue making the playoffs each year through the 2017 season, with the last group he coached in 2012 winning District in 2013 for the first time in 37 years.

A Clarksville native, Dillard was a defensive lineman for the University of Oklahoma, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology.

He was drafted by the New York Giants in 1992 and played for them until 1995.

Each float must have a registered driver and alternate. Balloons, paper, cardboard and wood are OK on floats as long as there is not a source of ignition. Each float must have a fire extinguisher, with the size of the extinguisher dependent on the size of the float. 

Participants may throw candy, underhand, toward the sidewalk.

Horses are allowed and must be equipped with a manure bag.

More information is available at princeton-tx-hoco-parade.square.site/

