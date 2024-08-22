TxDOT proposes new US 380 route in Collin County

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has announced a proposal to construct a new segment of US 380, extending from FM 1827 to CR 560 through McKinney, Princeton and Farmersville in Collin County.

The project will include a new, controlled-access freeway and significant upgrades to existing roadways.

The proposed US 380 project involves constructing an approximately 12-mile, eight to 10-lane freeway with continuous two to three-lane frontage roads and 10-foot shared-use paths. The new freeway will extend from west of CR 337 to east of CR 458, north of Princeton. In addition to the new construction, the project will also widen and reconstruct the existing US 380 from FM 1827 to west of CR 337 and from east of CR 458 to CR 560, crossing Lavon Lake.

The proposed right of way (ROW) for the project ranges from 320 to 536 feet. The project is expected to require additional ROW and could result in the displacement of 17 businesses, 18 single-family residences, and one non-residential property. TxDOT offers relocation assistance for affected individuals and businesses. More information about the TxDOT Relocation Assistance Program, including services, benefits, and tentative schedules for ROW acquisition and construction, can be obtained by calling the TxDOT District Office at (214) 320-6675.

