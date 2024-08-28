Culleoka WSC lifts water conservation notice

The Culleoka Water Supply Corporation (CWSC), which supplies customers south of Princeton and north of Lake Lavon, has lifted an emergency notice to conserve water issued on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

“Effective immediately, please turn off your sprinkler system,” said the notice posted on the CWSC website and social media.

CWSC General Manager Peter Williams said the order stemmed from a computer problem that was quickly fixed.

“Everything is back to normal,” Williams said at midday.



