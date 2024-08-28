Culleoka WSC water conservation notice

The Culleoka Water Supply Corporation (CWSC), which supplies customers south of Princeton and north of Lake Lavon, issued an emergency notice to conserve water on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

“Effective immediately, please turn off your sprinkler system,” said the notice posted on the CWSC website and social media.

The notice said customers would be notified by email once the notice is no longer in effect.



