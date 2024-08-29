Officer, suspect shot overnight

Texas Rangers are investigating an early morning shooting between a Princeton Police Department officer and a suspect.

The officer and the suspect were both wounded in an exchange of gunfire and both are hospitalized in stable condition, the police department said in a release issued Thursday, Aug. 29.

The officer had responded at 3:02 a.m. to a report of an assault at 1610 E. Princeton Drive and located the suspect near Dahlia Way and Princeton Crossroads, the release said.

“The suspect attacked the officer with a weapon, leading to both sustaining gunshot wounds,” the release said.

The suspect, who has not yet been named, is facing a charge of aggravated assault of a public servant.

The police department has not yet released the name of the wounded officer.

