Body found at construction site | Sep 6, 2024

The Collin County Medical Examiner is investigating the discovery of a body found on the south side of Princeton.

No information has been released about the gender or age of the person found Thursday, Sept. 5, by workmen at a construction site near the intersection of South Beauchamp Boulevard and County Road 398.

Princeton Police Chief James Waters said the Collin County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers were assisting in the investigation and he urged anybody with information to call the police department at 972-736-3901.

Tips may also be submitted via the TIP411 system by texting PPDTIP to 847411.





