Board Oks skating rink parking

Plans to re-open an indoor skating rink are rolling right along after the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustments (ZBA) granted a variance. Rarely convened, the five-member board last met in August 2021 and now has new members.

The variance was requested by businesswoman Candace Frank, who told the board’s Thursday, Sept. 5, meeting that her family business wanted to operate The Roller Room as a private venue with skating booked by appointment.

The problem, said Director of Development Craig Fisher, was that the facility would need 77 parking spaces to comply with city code and had only 33 on site.

