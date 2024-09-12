From trash to treasure: Teen crafts dress from playing cards

When Kaylee Rodgers’ mom brought home extra decks of playing cards from work one day, the 16-year-old homeschool student didn’t see a game—she saw possibilities.

What began as a small craft project made entirely from the cards blossomed into something much larger than she expected, eventually earning her unexpected online notoriety. “I just started doing it for fun,” Kaylee said, recalling how her mom suggested entering her unique creation, an elaborate, full-length gown, requiring nearly 50 decks in total, into the State Fair of Texas.

