Mark your calendar to mark your ballot

Secretary of State Jane Nelson reminds Texans that now is the time to plan for voting in the Tuesday, Nov. 5, general election.

“My goal is to make sure every qualified Texan who wants to vote has all the information they need to cast a ballot,” Nelson said.

Information about voting requirements, including the seven accepted forms of identification, are on VoteTexas.gov, the secretary said.

Monday, Oct. 7, is the last day to register to vote and Friday, Oct. 25, is the last day to apply for a ballot by mail.

Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 21 to Friday, Nov. 1. If needed, runoff elections will be held Saturday, Dec. 14.

All 435 U.S. House seats are up for election in 2024. In Texas’ 3rd Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Keith Self, R-McKinney, elected in November 2022,

Self is opposed for the second time by Democratic Party candidate Sandeep Srivastava, a real estate broker from Plano. Srivastava won 36.9% of the vote in the 2022 election.

Republican Sen. Angela Paxton, the wife of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, is running for re-election to District 8 that includes much of eastern Collin County, Hunt County and Rains County.

Paxton was elected in November 2018 to a term ending in January 2025.

She is opposed by Democratic Party candidate Rachel Mello, a teacher.

State Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, an attorney, is seeking re-election to the District 67 seat he has held since 2013. Makala L. Washington, an entrepreneur, is the Democratic Party candidate.

In Texas House District 89, Rep. Candy Noble, R-Lucas, is opposed by Democratic Party candidate Darrel Evans, a sales consultant.

Leach and Noble, both endorsed by Gov. Greg Abbott, survived GOP primary challenges by candidates backed by Attorney General Paxton.

For the District 12 seat on the State Board of Education, incumbent Pam Little, a Republican, faces former Plano East Senior High School Principal George King, the Democratic Party nominee.

In Princeton, there are five candidates for mayor including incumbent Brianna Chacon, Madelyn Awalt, Eugene Escobar Jr., Keith Schmitt and Sabrena Johnson.

Place 1 Councilmember David Kleiber is challenged by Terrance Johnson and Place 2 Councilmember Marlo Obera faces Cristina Todd.

There are six candidates – including two incumbents – for three positions on the Princeton Independent School District Board of Trustees.

PISD Trustees Carlos Cuellar and Duane Kelley filed for re-election. The other candidates are Terry Gilmore, Michael Talley, Dana Jones and Bianca Washington.

The three candidates with the most votes will be elected without a runoff.