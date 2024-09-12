Subscribe
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024

Mark your calendar to mark your ballot

by | Sep 12, 2024 | Latest, News

Secretary of State Jane Nelson reminds Texans that now is the time to plan for voting in the Tuesday, Nov. 5, general election.

“My goal is to make sure every qualified Texan who wants to vote has all the information they need to cast a ballot,” Nelson said.

Information about voting requirements, including the seven accepted forms of identification, are on VoteTexas.gov, the secretary said.

Monday, Oct. 7, is the last day to register to vote and Friday, Oct. 25, is the last day to apply for a ballot by mail.

Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 21 to Friday, Nov. 1. If needed, runoff elections will be held Saturday, Dec. 14.

All 435 U.S. House seats are up for election in 2024. In Texas’ 3rd Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Keith Self, R-McKinney, elected in November 2022,

Self is opposed for the second time by Democratic Party candidate Sandeep Srivastava, a real estate broker from Plano. Srivastava won 36.9% of the vote in the 2022 election.

Republican Sen. Angela Paxton, the wife of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, is running for re-election to District 8 that includes much of eastern Collin County, Hunt County and Rains County.

Paxton was elected in November 2018 to a term ending in January 2025.

She is opposed by Democratic Party candidate Rachel Mello, a teacher.

State Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, an attorney, is seeking re-election to the District 67 seat he has held since 2013. Makala L. Washington, an entrepreneur, is the Democratic Party candidate.

In Texas House District 89, Rep. Candy Noble, R-Lucas, is opposed by Democratic Party candidate Darrel Evans, a sales consultant.

Leach and Noble, both endorsed by Gov. Greg Abbott, survived GOP primary challenges by candidates backed by Attorney General Paxton.

For the District 12 seat on the State Board of Education, incumbent Pam Little, a Republican, faces former Plano East Senior High School Principal George King, the Democratic Party nominee.

In Princeton, there are five candidates for mayor including incumbent Brianna Chacon, Madelyn Awalt, Eugene Escobar Jr., Keith Schmitt and Sabrena Johnson.

Place 1 Councilmember David Kleiber is challenged by Terrance Johnson and Place 2 Councilmember Marlo Obera faces Cristina Todd.

There are six candidates – including two incumbents – for three positions on the Princeton Independent School District Board of Trustees.

PISD Trustees Carlos Cuellar and Duane Kelley filed for re-election. The other candidates are Terry Gilmore, Michael Talley, Dana Jones and Bianca Washington.

The three candidates with the most votes will be elected without a runoff.

Photos online

0 Comments

American Heart Association 300x250

Related News

Male body found – UPDATE

Male body found – UPDATE

Sep 12, 2024 | ,

The Collin County Medical Examiner is investigating the discovery of a body found on the south side of Princeton. Workmen found the body Thursday, Sept. 5, at a construction site near the intersection of South Beauchamp Boulevard and County Road 398.Princeton Police...

read more
Board Oks skating rink parking

Board Oks skating rink parking

Sep 12, 2024 | ,

Plans to re-open an indoor skating rink are rolling right along after the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustments (ZBA) granted a variance. Rarely convened, the five-member board last met in August 2021 and now has new members. The variance was requested by businesswoman...

read more
Missing woman found dead

Missing woman found dead

Sep 7, 2024 | ,

Updated Sept. 11, 2024 A 30-year-old Princeton mother of two was found dead in Missouri after being abducted by a former boyfriend, authorities said. “He took someone's daughter, someone's friend, someone's mother, selfishly," Salomi Momoh of Garland told WSDK Five on...

read more
TxDOT hearing on US 380 project

TxDOT hearing on US 380 project

Sep 6, 2024 | ,

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will host in-person and virtual public hearings next week on a proposal to construct a new segment of US 380 extending from FM 1827 to County Road 560 through McKinney, Princeton and Farmersville.TxDOT is seeking public...

read more
Body found at construction site

Body found at construction site

Sep 6, 2024 | ,

The Collin County Medical Examiner is investigating the discovery of a body found on the south side of Princeton. No information has been released about the gender or age of the person found Thursday, Sept. 5, by workmen at a construction site near the intersection of...

read more
Collin County adopts operating budget

Collin County adopts operating budget

Sep 5, 2024 | ,

Collin County officials approved the budget for Fiscal Year 2025 (FY25), marking a 13.1% increase in expenditures and 16.2% increase in revenue from the previous year. During the Monday, Aug. 19 meeting, the commissioners court considered the final budget which...

read more
Transportation plan adopted; meeting Sept. 12

Transportation plan adopted; meeting Sept. 12

Sep 5, 2024 | ,

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has adopted a 10-year transportation plan worth more than $104 billion. The plan, to improve safety, address congestion and connectivity, includes over $43 billion for development and routine maintenance.  The U.S....

read more
Photos online
BTS subscription PH
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
Rotary Golf 2024
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
BTS subscription PH
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
Rotary Golf 2024
Rotary Golf 2024