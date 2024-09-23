Subscribe
Residential building ban for 120 days

Sep 23, 2024

A second reading by the Princeton City Council has enacted a four-month moratorium, subject to valid exceptions and approved waivers, on the development and construction of new residential property in the city’s corporate limits and extra-territorial jurisdiction (ETJ). A temporary ban took take effect Sept. 19, five business days after a notice was published in The Princeton Herald.
The ordinance said existing regulations are not adequately designed to address the city’s unprecedented population growth, leading to concerns about the impacts of residential property development on such public infrastructure as water, wastewater, roadway and police facilities.
The action was taken to give city staff time to study, update and strengthen its development regulations, ordinances and procedures.
Council voted unanimously to approve the 120-day ban, which could be extended in the future, after presentations from Assistant City Attorney Grant Lowry, Director of Public Works Tommy Mapp and Police Chief James Waters.


