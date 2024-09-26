Abducted woman was dead before standoff

A Princeton mother believed abducted to the St. Louis area was dead before her former boyfriend was killed in a shootout with state troopers, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The medical examiner had not released an official cause or time of death for 30-year-old Delisha Evans, but her mother, Renetta Graves, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that she had been badly beaten.

Evans, known as DeDe, was cremated in St. Louis and buried Tuesday, Sept. 17, her mother said.

