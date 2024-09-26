Council enacts 120-day moratorium n new housing

Council members approved a four-month moratorium on new residential construction. Projects already approved or in progress will continue.

Applause erupted in the Princeton City Council chamber as members approved a four-month moratorium on new residential construction. Projects already approved or in progress will continue.

Council’s unanimous vote followed preliminary passage a week earlier as the third-fastest-growing city in America struggles to cope with the flood of new residents.

