Early voting begins soon

Potential voters have until Monday, Oct. 7, to register to cast a ballot in the Tuesday, Nov. 5, general election.

Friday, Oct. 25, is the last day for registered voters to apply for a mail-in ballot.

In-person early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 21 to Friday, Nov. 1.

Early voting will be conducted at the Princeton Municipal Center, 2000 E. Princeton Drive, Princeton; the Murphy Activity Center, 201 N. Murphy Road, Murphy, the Wylie Community Park Center, 800 Thomas Street, Wylie; Collin College Wylie Campus, 391 Country Club Road, Wylie; the Collin College Farmersville Campus, 501 S. Collin Parkway, Farmersville; Josephine City Hall, 201 Main Street, Josephine; the Lavon City Hall, 120 School Road, Lavon; the Lovejoy ISD Administration Building, 259 Country Club Road, Allen; the Lucas Community Center, 665 Country Club Road, Lucas; and the Michael J. Felix Community Center, 3815 Sachse Road, Building E, Sachse.

All early voting polling locations may be found on the Elections page of collincountytx.gov.

If needed, runoff elections will be held Saturday, Dec. 14.

For more stories about the Princeton community see the next print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism.