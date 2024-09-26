School accountability grades still blocked

An Austin judge has continued the court order blocking the Texas Education Agency (TEA) from releasing its A-F accountability ratings for public schools.

Travis County Judge Daniella DeSeta Lyttle scheduled a trial in February on the suit filed by five independent school districts — Pecos-Barstow-Toyah, Crandall, Forney, Fort Stockton, and Kingsville.

The suit questions the Texas Education Agency’s (TEA) use of computers to score students’ essays on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness or STAAR test.

For more on this story see the September 26, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.