Volleyball Roundup: Princeton battles in 3-0 loss to Prosper

Princeton senior Madisyn Robertson battles with a McKinney player at the net for possession during a recent home match for the Lady Panthers. Robertson finished with three kills, five service aces and 16 assists in Tuesday’s 3-0 loss at Prosper. Photo by Victor Tapia / C&S Media

By David Wolman

The Princeton volleyball team came into Tuesday’s match at Prosper in search of its first District 6-6A win.

The Lady Panthers gave it their all, but the Lady Eagles, a Class 6A state semifinalist a year ago, proved too much in a 3-0 home win (25-17, 25-15, 25-15) over Princeton.

Senior Madisyn Robertson recorded a service ace to commence the match. A short time later, a kill by senior Grace Vrba tied the score at 2-2. Vrba spotted an ace on the ensuing point for a 3-2 Princeton lead. After the Lady Eagles scored the next two points, senior Taylor Crawford notched a kill for the Lady Panthers to tie the score at 4-4.

Robertson finished the night with five aces, three kills and 16 assists. Crawford notched six kills and two digs. Vrba added four kills.

However, Prosper finished the opening set on a 21-10 run, and the Lady Eagles went on to win the match in three sets.

Princeton (13-16, 0-7) is scheduled to return to action at 6:30 p.m. Friday night for a home match against McKinney Boyd.

