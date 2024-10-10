Subscribe
Collin College Farmersville hosts Blooming Harvest

by | Oct 10, 2024 | Area News, Latest, News

The Collin College Farmersville Campus will host its biennial signature event, Blooming Harvest, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16. Located at 501 S. Collin Parkway in Farmersville, the event is free and open to the public.

Blooming Harvest will feature an array of family-friendly activities, including food trucks, live music, bounce houses, axe throwing, a petting zoo, face painting and more. 

This event marks the second occurrence of Blooming Harvest since the campus opened in 2021.

“The Farmersville Campus has an incredible community-focused environment and is known for its hospitality,” said Garry Evans, executive dean of the Farmersville Campus. “We serve as a regional resource and host this festival-style event to promote campus and community fellowship. With the cooler fall weather, Blooming Harvest is the perfect opportunity to celebrate with our students, community partners, friends and colleagues.”

In the event of inclement weather, Blooming Harvest will be postponed to Oct. 23.

For more information about the Farmersville Campus, visit collin.edu/campuses/farmersville or email [email protected].

