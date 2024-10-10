Subscribe
Panelists explore problems linked to border security

by | Oct 10, 2024 | Latest, News

Lindsey Speed, executive director of Traffick911, explains how young people become vulnerable to trafficking. Bob Wieland/C&S Media

Speakers at a townhall on border security have called for more government action and better coordination of resources to cut down on illegal immigration, smuggling and trafficking. 

The crowd was mostly composed of members of the Baby Boom generation, with a scattering of Gen X members.

3rd District Congressman Keith Self, R-McKinney, hosted the two-hour discussion held Thursday, Oct. 3, in the conference center of Collin College’s Wylie campus.

“When I first took office in the 118th Congress, we knew there were a lot of people [crossing the border],” Self said. “We knew there was sex trafficking. We knew there was drugs coming across the board. But it has become so complex … [and] we’ve got terrorists in our country today.”

Collin County Judge Chris Hill introduced the speakers, including Chad Wolf, a former acting secretary at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd and Lindsey Speed, executive director of Traffick911 based in Addison.

Wolf, a graduate of Plano East Senior High School and Southern Methodist University, served with DHS during the administration of President Donald Trump. 

He was named acting secretary in November 2019 and resigned in January 2021. Wolf previously served as chief of staff of the Transportation Security Administration.

Our stories shape the stories that matter most

Oct 10, 2024

It seems like about every time I am out in the public, no matter what the occasion, once someone realizes I own the local paper they seem anxious to tell me something.  And in more cases than not, it is how something someone has read impacts their lives. For example,...

Old-fashioned fun at Old Time Saturday

Oct 10, 2024

The Farmersville Historical Society brought back “The Onion Queen” to the Old Time Saturday parade this year, crowning one of its members, Lynda Barnett, as the queen. Barnett’s mother was crowned The Onion Queen” in 1939. Tina Lopez/The Princeton Herald...

No signal: middle school phones locked away

Oct 10, 2024

Princeton middle school students now lock their cell phones inside magnetic security pouches made by Yondr. Courtesy Photo All 2,200 Princeton ISD middle school students must now lock up their cell phones during the day.  The PISD Board of Trustees voted Monday,...

Haunted happenings at historical home

Oct 3, 2024

For those brave enough to explore the eerie past of the Bain-Honaker House, the home will once again set the scene for the Farmersville Historical Society’s Candlelight Tours. The annual event, Oct. 18-19, promises an immersive journey through the lives of the house’s...

