Councilmember faces challenger

Place 2 candidates answer questions at the forum. Bob Wieland/The Princeton Herald



Two Princeton City Council candidates on the Tuesday, Nov. 5, general election ballot squared off in a forum moderated by the League of Women Voters of Collin County.

Place 2 Councilmember Marlo Obera, an attorney, is challenged by special education teacher Cristina Todd.

Two other candidates, Place 1 Councilmember David Kleiber and former Princeton Economic Development Corporation (PEDC) Chair Terrance Johnson, a business consultant, were unable to attend the Saturday, Oct. 12, event.

Todd introduced herself by saying she felt the trust between the city and the people had been broken.

“People need a voice,” she said. “They want leaders that put them first, and I think the city has gotten a little blind looking at their growth, and we focused on growing the city outward without thinking about the collateral damage that’s being caused to the people. I would like to work with the city leaders and fix that.”

