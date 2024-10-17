 Forum focuses on mayoral election

Princeton mayoral candidates, from left, Keith Schmitt and incumbent Brianna Chacon answer questions at a forum moderated by the League of Women Voters Saturday, Oct. 12. Bob Wieland/The Princeton Herald

Princeton Mayor Brianna Chacon and challenger Keith Schmitt took part in a Saturday, Oct. 12, forum organized by the Princeton-Lowry Crossing Chamber of Commerce and moderated by the Collin County League of Women Voters.

Three candidates were unable to attend: content writer Madelyn Awalt; business manager Eugene Escobar Jr. and Sabrena Johnson, a licensed vocational nurse.

Moderator Janet Imhoff’s first question involved economic development in Princeton.

Schmitt said he would reach out to other cities in the area to see what plans they had in place.

“We need to start worrying about businesses getting here and not push them away by taxes and different things like that,” he said.

Chacon said the Princeton Economic Development Corporation and Community Development Corporation would soon hire a chief executive officer “to actually be out there and market our city, not waiting for someone to come to us, but actually have those relationships developed and established that we can hone into and make for sure that we are building strategically here, that we have the right businesses and we have the right tax base that’s going to support all of our residents.”

