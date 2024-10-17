New fall event on tap

You’d have to be out of your gourd to miss Princeton’s Pumpkin BooLooza.

The free event from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in J.M. Caldwell Sr. Community Park will feature carnival rides, trick-or-treating for costumed celebrants, hayrides and a DJ providing dance music.

Other attractions will include a petting zoo, bounce houses, balloon and caricature artists, face painting and a screening of the 2012 animated film “Hotel Transylvania” featuring the voices of Andy Samberg, Adam Sandler, Selena Gomez, David Spade, Jon Lovitz, Chris Parnell, Steve Buscemi, Fran Drescher and Molly Shannon.

Food vendors are expected to include Frios Gourmet Pops, Sippie, Fluff n Stuff, Fry Pies, Juicy Citrus Lemonade, Q’s Kitchen with an Attitude, Texas Corn and Yeye’s.

The city of Princeton is implementing a clear bag policy to enhance public safety and expedite the entry process for this year’s event by limiting the size and style of bags allowed.