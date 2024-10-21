Subscribe
Voter’s Guide for Princeton City Council, mayoral, ISD candidates

Attention Princeton residents: Are you curious about the mayoral, city council and ISD candidates, why they chose to run for office and what their work/educational backgrounds, leadership qualities and goals for office are?

Check out our Voter’s Guide here.

https://publisher.etype.services/Princeton-Herald/e-paper-special-edition/42CE4E4895FFD40B

Early voting starts today for local and state elections runs from Monday, Oct. 21 to Friday, Nov. 1, at locations including the nearby Princeton Municipal Center, 2000 E. Princeton Drive, Princeton and the Collin College Farmersville Campus.

