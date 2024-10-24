Council approves FD, PD projects

The Princeton City Council held a special meeting that included an update on roadway projects followed by a joint meeting with the Princeton Economic Development Corporation (PEDC) and Princeton Community Development Corporation (PCDC).

In two separate resolutions, council approved using federal funds for fire and police department equipment at the Tuesday, Oct. 15 meeting. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The Fire Department will use $542,000 to purchase communications equipment including radios and self-contained breathing apparatus masks with radio direct interface.

Deputy Chief Steve Gammons told council that City Manager Mike Mashburn wants Princeton to have the best fire department.

“He wants us to be, have the best stuff and be the best,” Gammons said. “That’s what I go out and look for. I don’t look for stuff that makes us even with other people. I make us better than everybody.”

Before the meeting, Mashburn told The Princeton Herald his goal was for the city to achieve a Public Protection Classification of ISO 1, meaning superior fire protection. “That will have an impact on property insurance rates,” Mashburn said.

