Subscribe
Subscribe Love

Council approves FD, PD projects

by | Oct 24, 2024 | Latest, News

The Princeton City Council held a special meeting that included an update on roadway projects followed by a joint meeting with the Princeton Economic Development Corporation (PEDC) and Princeton Community Development Corporation (PCDC).

In two separate resolutions, council approved using federal funds for fire and police department equipment at the Tuesday, Oct. 15 meeting. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The Fire Department will use $542,000 to purchase communications equipment including radios and self-contained breathing apparatus masks with radio direct interface.

Deputy Chief Steve Gammons told council that City Manager Mike Mashburn wants Princeton to have the best fire department. 

“He wants us to be, have the best stuff and be the best,” Gammons said. “That’s what I go out and look for. I don’t look for stuff that makes us even with other people. I make us better than everybody.”

Before the meeting, Mashburn told The Princeton Herald his goal was for the city to achieve a Public Protection Classification of ISO 1, meaning superior fire protection. “That will have an impact on property insurance rates,” Mashburn said.

To read the full story and stay informed, subscribe to your local community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

Subscribe Love

0 Comments

American Heart Association 300x250

Related News

District to hire more elementary teachers

District to hire more elementary teachers

Oct 24, 2024 | , ,

As enrollment in the Princeton Independent School District continues to exceed expectations, the district is struggling with high student-teacher ratios and a growing abundance of languages spoken by pupils. Even though the district has been aggressive in building new...

read more
PEDC and PCDC close to hiring CEO

PEDC and PCDC close to hiring CEO

Oct 24, 2024 | , ,

Final interviews were planned with three candidates for chief executive officer (CEO) of the Princeton Economic Development Corporation (PEDC) and Princeton Community Development Corporation (PCDC), board officials told city councilmembers. In a joint special meeting...

read more
Early voting is brisk

Early voting is brisk

Oct 24, 2024 | ,

A colorful array of campaign signs flank the Princeton Municipal Center parking lot where early voting is underway. John Kanelis/Princeton Herald Collin County has 100,000 more voters registered for the Tuesday, Nov. 5, general election than the number registered four...

read more
Fall PHS play ups scare factor

Fall PHS play ups scare factor

Oct 17, 2024 | ,

Carson Cleaver and Kate Bonilla play Tom and Judy in Troupe 177’s presentation of “Night of the Living Dead.”  Courtesy Bryson Kahindo The fall production by Princeton High School’s theater department will be “Night of the Living Dead” featuring new stage combat...

read more
New fall event on tap

New fall event on tap

Oct 17, 2024 | , ,

You’d have to be out of your gourd to miss Princeton’s Pumpkin BooLooza. The free event from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in J.M. Caldwell Sr. Community Park will feature carnival rides, trick-or-treating for costumed celebrants, hayrides and a DJ providing dance...

read more
 Forum focuses on mayoral election

 Forum focuses on mayoral election

Oct 17, 2024 | ,

Princeton mayoral candidates, from left, Keith Schmitt and incumbent Brianna Chacon answer questions at a forum moderated by the League of Women Voters Saturday, Oct. 12. Bob Wieland/The Princeton Herald Princeton Mayor Brianna Chacon and challenger Keith Schmitt took...

read more
School board candidates speak out

School board candidates speak out

Oct 17, 2024 | , ,

Princeton ISD school board candidates, from left, Terry Gilmore, Bianca Washington, incumbent Duane Kelly, Dana Jones and incumbent Carlos Cuellar answer questions at a forum moderated by the League of Women Voters Saturday, Oct. 12. Bob Wieland/The Princeton Herald...

read more
Photos online
Voters Guide 2024
Subscribe Love
Rotary Golf 2024
Subscribe Love
Voters Guide 2024
Subscribe Love
Rotary Golf 2024
Rotary Golf 2024