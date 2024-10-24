Early voting is brisk

A colorful array of campaign signs flank the Princeton Municipal Center parking lot where early voting is underway. John Kanelis/Princeton Herald

Collin County has 100,000 more voters registered for the Tuesday, Nov. 5, general election than the number registered four years ago, Collin County Elections Administrator Bruce Sherbet said. That number was up a similar amount from 2016, he said.

“We’ve been very consistent in our growth in voter registration,” Sherbet said Monday, Oct. 21, as early voting began.

The county has 748,729 voters registered for the election, up from 717,135 registered before the March 5 primaries.

Turnout for the primary elections was light, with less than 20% of registered voters participating, but Sherbet said general election turnout was brisk with more than 16,000 ballots cast in the first four hours Monday.

Early voting runs through Friday, Nov. 1 at polling places listed on the Elections page of collincountytx.gov.

They include the Princeton Municipal Center, 2000 E. Princeton Drive, Princeton; the Murphy Activity Center, 201 N. Murphy Road, Murphy; the Wylie Community Park Center, 800 Thomas St., Wylie; and Collin College Wylie Campus, 391 Country Club Road, Wylie.

Also, the Collin College Farmersville Campus, 501 S. Collin Parkway, Farmersville; Josephine City Hall, 201 Main St., Josephine; the Lavon City Hall, 120 School Road, Lavon; the Lovejoy ISD Administration Building, 259 Country Club Road, Allen; the Lucas Community Center, 665 Country Club Road, Lucas; and the Michael J. Felix Community Center, 3815 Sachse Road, Building E, Sachse.

In statewide balloting, Texans will be choosing between Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, first elected to a six-year term in November 2012, and most recently surviving a 2018 challenge by Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke, 50.9% to 48.3%.

This year, Cruz is opposed by 32nd District Congressman Colin Allred, D-Dallas, elected in 2018 with 52.3% of ballots cast and re-elected in 2020 and 2022 with 51.9% and 65.4% margins.

Other candidates include Libertarian Ted Brown and independent write-in candidates Tracy Andrus and Analisa Roche.

Allred’s U.S. House seat is sought by Democrat Julie Johnson, Republican Darrell Day and Libertarian Kevin Hale.

In Texas’ 3rd Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Keith Self, R-McKinney, elected in November 2022, is opposed for the second time by Democratic Party candidate Sandeep Srivastava of Plano. Srivastava received 36.9% of the vote in the 2022 election.

At the state level, candidates include railroad commissioner and legislative posts.

State Sen. Angela Paxton, R-McKinney, the wife of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, is running for re-election to District 8 that includes much of eastern Collin County, Hunt County and Rains County.

Paxton was elected in November 2018 to a term ending in January 2025.

She is opposed by Democratic Party candidate Rachel Mello.

State Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, is seeking re-election to the District 67 seat he has held since 2013. Makala Washington is the Democratic Party candidate.

In Texas House District 89, Rep. Candy Noble, R-Lucas, is opposed by Democratic Party candidate Darrel Evans.

Leach and Noble, both endorsed by Gov. Greg Abbott, survived GOP primary challenges by candidates backed by Attorney General Paxton.

Rep. Angie Chen Button, R-Richardson, is seeking her ninth term in District 112. Her opponent is Democratic candidate Averie Bishop.

For the District 12 seat on the State Board of Education, incumbent Pam Little, a Republican, faces Democrat George King.

At the county level, the ballot lists the positions of sheriff, probate court judge, county tax assessor-collector and four precinct constables. The ballot may also contain candidates for local offices.

Most elections will require the winner to receive 50% of the total ballots cast plus 1 vote. If needed, runoffs will be held Saturday, Dec. 14.

