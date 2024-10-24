Subscribe
PEDC and PCDC close to hiring CEO

by | Oct 24, 2024 | Area News, Latest, News

Final interviews were planned with three candidates for chief executive officer (CEO) of the Princeton Economic Development Corporation (PEDC) and Princeton Community Development Corporation (PCDC), board officials told city councilmembers.

In a joint special meeting Tuesday, Oct. 15, council also learned that repairs to the Deffibaugh Community Center might take longer than originally anticipated.

The main agenda was delayed more than two hours as council held an executive session from 7:05 p.m. to 9:16 p.m.

Members emerged to authorize spending $600,000 for a real estate parcel code-named “Project Key.” No further identification was given. 

Earlier in the evening, councilmembers discussed a property deal code-named “Project Blue Suede Shoes” but did not take public action on the item.

Reporting on the hiring of a CEO for the corporations, PCDC Chair Jeff Watson said they had a high number of applicants for the position.

To read the full story and stay informed about your community, subscribe to your local newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

