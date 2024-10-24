Subscribe
Princeton woman sentenced for Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach

Oct 24, 2024

Body Cam footage on Jan. 6, 2021, of Dana Bell at the breach of the U.S. Capitol. Courtesy Art

A 66-year-old Collin County woman has been sentenced to prison for pleading guilty to assaulting law enforcement during the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C., said Dana Jean Bell of Princeton has been sentenced to 17 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release and was ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.

Bell was arrested Dec. 7, 2023, in Texas and pleaded guilty July 8, 2024, to one count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers.

She was sentenced Thursday, Oct. 17, by U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly.

According to court documents, Bell was present among a crowd of rioters gathered Jan. 6 on the east side of the U.S. Capitol building 

As the crowd became rowdy, Bell grabbed bike rack barricades and started shaking them while looking in the direction of police, a report said. Bell then leaned over the barricades toward the officers, gestured with her middle finger, and began cursing at them, including saying, “f— you” at least six times, among other things, the report said.

