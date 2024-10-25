Subscribe
Councilmember Kleiber resigns

by | Oct 25, 2024 | Latest, News

Place 1 Princeton City Councilmember David Kleiber has resigned the seat he won in 2015.
“Because of the inappropriate things I said on Facebook, that hurt people, I have submitted my registration to the city of Princeton,” Kleiber posted Friday, Oct. 15. “It will be immediate. I again apologize to anyone I hurt.”
His name is on the ballot for the Nov. 5 general election, where he is opposed by Terrance Johnson.
Kleiber’s disputed comment was made in a thread about a meet-and-greet for five candidates.
An illustration for the event showed the candidates in western attire, wearing gun belts with empty holsters, and posts had commented on that detail.
Mayor Brianna Chacon said, “the post in question does not align with the values of respect, safety and integrity that we uphold as a city.”
Chacon said Kleiber had “made the responsible choice to step down.”
The mayor added, “I wish Mr. Klieber the best and thank him for his years of service to our community.”
Kleiber served as the president of the Princeton-Lowry Crossing Chamber of Commerce for four years and had been on the chamber’s board of directors for six years.
He also served on the Princeton Economic Development and Community Development Corporations, the Planning & Zoning Commission and Parks & Recreation Board.

