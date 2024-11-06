Texas 3rd Congressional District election results – FINAL by | Nov 6, 2024 | Area News, Latest

Collin County Elections reports total voter turnout in the county for the Nov. 5 general election was 68.78% of the 751,832 voters registered. There were 424,236 early in-person ballots, 13,856 mail-in ballots, 2,108 limited ballots and 76,942 votes cast at the polls on Election Day, for a total of 517,142. Votes are not official until they are canvassed.



The final, unofficial voting results from Collin County Elections, with 117 of 117 vote centers reporting, and Hunt County Elections with 56 of 56 precincts reporting show:



In the race for Texas 3rd Congressional District:

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Keith Self (R-McKinney) with 237,030 votes or 62.55%;

Sandeep Srivastava (D) with 141,906 votes or 37.45%.







Results are not official until the votes are canvassed by Congress.

