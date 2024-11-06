Texas Legislature election results – FINAL

Collin County Elections reports total voter turnout in the county for the Nov. 5 general election was 68.78% of the 751,832 voters registered. There were 424,236 early in-person ballots, 13,856 mail-in ballots, 2,108 limited ballots and 76,942 votes cast at the polls on Election Day for a total of 517,142. Votes are not official until they are canvassed.



The final, unofficial voting results from Collin County Elections, with 117 of 117 vote centers reporting, show:



In the race for Texas House District 67:

Incumbent State Rep. Jeff Leach (R-Plano) with 55,918 votes or 60.32%;

Makala L. Washington (D) with 36,787 votes or 39.68%.



In the race for Texas House District 89:

Incumbent State Rep. Candy Noble (R-Lucas) with 55,725 votes or 60.72%;

Darrel Evans (D) with 36,048 votes or 39.28%.



The final, unofficial voting results from Collin County Elections, with 117 of 117 vote centers reporting, and Hunt County Elections, with 56 of 56 precincts reporting, show:



In the race for Texas Senate District 8:

Incumbent State Sen. Angela Paxton (R-McKinney) with 263,410 votes or 59.08%;

Rachel Mello (D) with 182,438 votes or 40.92%.



Results are not official until the votes are canvassed by the Legislature.

