PISD tops 10,000 students

PISD Superintendent Donald McIntyre greeted the district’s 10,000th student, C.J. Dunbar. Courtesy Photo

The Princeton Independent School District has welcomed its 10,000th student. Cavero “C.J.” Dunbar arrived at Green Elementary School this week.

C.J. was greeted by PISD Superintendent Donald McIntyre who presented him with silver “10,000” helium balloons and escorted him to Jenna Trim’s third-grade homeroom accompanied by the Princeton Panther Marching Band.

As of Nov. 4, the district’s enrollment was 10,011, compared with 8,701 on the same day of 2023 – a difference of 1,310 students.

“Although this rapid growth brings with it a few challenges, getting to celebrate our students is always a special occasion,” McIntyre said. “Seeing the smiles is a favorite part of my job.”

Because of this unprecedented growth explosion in PISD, C.J. wasn’t alone at Green as a newcomer this week. He was joined by Kyrie Jackson, Moukib Jaffer, Royal Davis, Mekhi Ashton and Korey Summerville, who all moved to Princeton from other areas of the North Texas metroplex this week.

On the first day of school, Green Elementary had 427 students. As of Monday, there were 498.

“This campus opened with fewer students than most when the year started for this very reason,” McIntyre said. “The surrounding neighborhood is currently experiencing the most growth in the district, as well as James, our other new campus to the south.”

The Princeton ISD Board of Trustees last month authorized the district to hire staff as needed to accommodate the additional students, so classrooms can maintain the mandated teacher-to-student ratios across the district.

