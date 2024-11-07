Student, teacher, are national statesmen

PHS SkillsUSA student’s at the leadership camp in Washington, D.C. Courtesy Photo

There is only one first.

PHS Senior Harsha Minakanti became the first student from Princeton to not only become a district officer for SkillsUSA, but also earn a National Statesman Award.

Harsha completed a lengthy process to become the treasurer for District 5. She submitted three essays, a resume reviewed by other SkillsUSA advisers during her interview and gave a speech to around 80 students, who then elected her.

“While listening to other speeches, I knew my application met the requirements, but I thought that other students had more pushing speeches than mine,” Harsha said. “But, at the end of the day, something worked with my speech, too, because I got elected. Even though I didn’t know what I was getting myself into at first, it was a wonderful experience and I’m happy it went well.”

It wasn’t just Harsha who experienced a first. SkillsUSA adviser Joanna Robertson had never taken a student to run for district officer and coming from Wylie, she knew District 5 was dominated by those students.

“For Harsha to have been elected was phenomenally important and it was just a miracle,” Robertson said. “She has worked so hard to achieve this goal and to be seen by her peers as an officer.”

Robertson first introduced SkillsUSA to Harsha during her junior year engineering class. After she joined, she was elected as a chapter officer, but has since gotten the opportunity to attend a two-part leadership camp in Mo Ranch and Washington, D.C.

“I’ve been able to attend numerous trips at which I learned a lot of planning and organization skills leading me to host a fall leadership session with the other members of my district team,” Harsha said. “It’s taught me a lot more professional skills and working as a team in a professional environment where you’re expected to be a leader to others around you.”

While in Washington, Harsha got the chance to meet with Congressman Keith Self where she advocated for the Perkins Funding and Career and Technical Education with her district officer team.

“D.C. was really fun, and it was a very eye-opening experience,” Harsha said. “I loved being able to use my voice to advocate career and technical education, which has a large impact on people and kids around Texas today.”

It wasn’t easy for Harsha and Robertson to attend the Washington Leadership Training Institute (WLTI). They had to raise $6,000 to fund the two-part leadership conference.

“Attending the Washington leadership was a humbling and beyond incredible experience, and I still feel like it’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance Harsha and I got to share together,” Robertson said. “I’m so thankful for every single person who donated and believed and supported both of us.”

Harsha credits Robertson for this opportunity.

“Ms. Robertson has helped me get to where I am,” Harsha said. “She was always there for me and pushed me to make the most out of the fundraisers.”

The adviser-officer duo attended WLTI together and applied for their National Statesman Awards. Not everyone who applies receives the award and even a state officer didn’t get theirs.

“Harsha and I had a complicated homework process that had to be completed and submitted before we departed for Washington D.C.,” Robertson said. “We both had to complete an intensive one-on-one interview, and our score would be totaled to determine if we would be awarded our National Statesman Award.”

Both Harsha and Robertson earned the National Statesman Awards giving them another “first” under their titles.

“The statesman award was a rewarding honor that made us understand our hard work to get to Washington had finally paid off,” Harsha said. “Joining Skills has given me a lot of opportunities that I would have never expected looking back, and I am really thankful for it. Becoming the first officer for Princeton, I feel honored to set an example for future officers who want to run, and look forward to where the program here can go in the future.”

SkillsUSA plays a part in what Harsha wants to do after high school as she plans to continue her education and career in engineering.

“When I took my first engineering class, I thought it was very hands-on, and it allowed me to think outside the box,” Harsha said. “I also really love problem-solving, and engineering put all those aspects in one, which is why I want to pursue a career in it.”

According to Robertson, Harsha will always have at least one supporter for her dreams.

“I know she is going to go so far in whatever path she chooses,” she said. “I know she desires to be an engineer and she’s going to achieve it, because she is determined. I believe that for her, and to be even a small part of her path is such a joy. She is a joy.”

The Princeton Herald has partnered with Princeton High School to feature articles written by students in the advanced journalism class.

By Upneet Kaur | PHS Journalism Student | [email protected]