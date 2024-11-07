Veterans know freedom is never free

Mark Witham, curator of the Military Heritage Collection of North Texas, displays a Marine dress uniform, one of several he provides for veterans needing a uniform to be buried in. Bob Wieland/C&S Media

It doesn’t look like much from the outside, but a museum in the southeast corner of Collin County is a tribute to “the cowboys in the white hats,” American service veterans, ordinary people who became extraordinary in the defense of democracy, curator Mark Witham said.

The Military Heritage Collection of North Texas, located near Nevada, is packed with vehicles, weapons, ordnance, uniforms, military gear, flags, documents, books, artwork and personal items carried into battle.

But Witham said the exhibits have no value without the stories behind them. “They’re just props,” he said as Veterans Day approached. “It’s the stories that count.”

A veteran of both the British and U.S. military, Witham said the observation is also known as Remembrance Day, honoring soldiers from the U.K., Canada, South Africa and the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) who served in World War I.

In the British Commonwealth, Remembrance Day commemorates the ending of hostilities at the 11th hour of the 11th day in the 11th month of 1918.

Witham relishes the opportunity to tell visitors – especially school groups – of the service and sacrifices made by veterans.

“I teach military history,” he said. “I teach the history of people. I talk about Veterans Day. But, in a wider sense, what I’m talking about is defending one little thing: the right to vote.”

