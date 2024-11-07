Subscribe
Subscribe Love

Veterans know freedom is never free

by | Nov 7, 2024 | Area News, Latest, News

Mark Witham, curator of the Military Heritage Collection of North Texas, displays a Marine dress uniform, one of several he provides for veterans needing a uniform to be buried in. Bob Wieland/C&S Media

It doesn’t look like much from the outside, but a museum in the southeast corner of Collin County is a tribute to “the cowboys in the white hats,” American service veterans, ordinary people who became extraordinary in the defense of democracy, curator Mark Witham said.

The Military Heritage Collection of North Texas, located near Nevada, is packed with vehicles, weapons, ordnance, uniforms, military gear, flags, documents, books, artwork and personal items carried into battle.

But Witham said the exhibits have no value without the stories behind them. “They’re just props,” he said as Veterans Day approached. “It’s the stories that count.”

A veteran of both the British and U.S. military, Witham said the observation is also known as Remembrance Day, honoring soldiers from the U.K., Canada, South Africa and the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) who served in World War I. 

In the British Commonwealth, Remembrance Day commemorates the ending of hostilities at the 11th hour of the 11th day in the 11th month of 1918.

Witham relishes the opportunity to tell visitors – especially school groups – of the service and sacrifices made by veterans.

“I teach military history,” he said. “I teach the history of people. I talk about Veterans Day. But, in a wider sense, what I’m talking about is defending one little thing: the right to vote.”

To read the full story and support your local newspaper, subscribe to The Princeton Herald today!

Subscribe Love

0 Comments

American Heart Association 300x250

Related News

Foreclosure sale for Luxury Apartments

Foreclosure sale for Luxury Apartments

Nov 7, 2024 | , ,

A foreclosure sale was scheduled Nov. 5 for the unfinished Princeton Luxury Apartments on U.S. 380 east of Walmart but the date was postponed to Tuesday, Dec. 2, after the property owner obtained a temporary restraining order, said Bryce Delin, the original general...

read more
Student, teacher, are national statesmen

Student, teacher, are national statesmen

Nov 7, 2024 | ,

PHS SkillsUSA student's at the leadership camp in Washington, D.C. Courtesy Photo There is only one first. PHS Senior Harsha Minakanti became the first student from Princeton to not only become a district officer for SkillsUSA, but also earn a National Statesman...

read more
PISD tops 10,000 students

PISD tops 10,000 students

Nov 7, 2024 | , ,

PISD Superintendent Donald McIntyre greeted the district’s 10,000th student, C.J. Dunbar. Courtesy Photo The Princeton Independent School District has welcomed its 10,000th student. Cavero “C.J.” Dunbar arrived at Green Elementary School this week. C.J. was greeted by...

read more
CCAD nominees approved by Commissioners Court

CCAD nominees approved by Commissioners Court

Nov 7, 2024 | , ,

Collin County Commissioners Court on Monday approved a list of county residents who have been nominated by various taxing entities to serve on the Collin Central Appraisal District board of directors. An election is slated to occur no later than Dec. 15, at which time...

read more
2024 election results – other – FINAL

2024 election results – other – FINAL

Nov 6, 2024 | ,

Collin County Elections reports total voter turnout in the county for the Nov. 5 general election was 68.78% of the 751,832 voters registered. There were 424,236 early in-person ballots, 13,856 mail-in ballots, 2,108 limited ballots and 76,942 votes cast at the polls...

read more
Princeton election results – FINAL

Princeton election results – FINAL

Nov 6, 2024 | ,

Collin County Elections reports total voter turnout in the county for the Nov. 5 general election was 68.78% of the 751,832 voters registered. There were 424,236 early in-person ballots, 13,856 mail-in ballots, 2,108 limited ballots and 76,942 votes cast at the polls...

read more
Texas Legislature election results – FINAL

Texas Legislature election results – FINAL

Nov 6, 2024 | ,

Collin County Elections reports total voter turnout in the county for the Nov. 5 general election was 68.78% of the 751,832 voters registered. There were 424,236 early in-person ballots, 13,856 mail-in ballots, 2,108 limited ballots and 76,942 votes cast at the polls...

read more
Scheduled work continues at luxury apartments

Scheduled work continues at luxury apartments

Oct 31, 2024 |

Zipline executives Benoit Miquel and Conor French bring a “droid” drone delivery unit for city councilmembers to see. Remediation and repairs on the Princeton Luxury Apartments was progressing on schedule, according to reports from city inspectors and a third-party...

read more
Photos online
Voters Guide 2024
Subscribe Love
Rotary Golf 2024
Subscribe Love
Voters Guide 2024
Subscribe Love
Rotary Golf 2024
Rotary Golf 2024