Subscribe
Subscribe Love

Princeton loses shootout to McKinney Boyd in season finale

by | Nov 8, 2024 | Latest, Sports

Princeton senior Ja’keylen Montgomery-Perkins (5) runs for yardage during Thursday’s home game against McKinney Boyd. Montgomery-Perkins had 131 receiving yards in his final career high school game. Photo by Jerry Winfrey / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

For the second straight week, Princeton found itself in a high-scoring game.

The Panthers, though, were. unable to finish off McKinney Boyd as the Broncos rallied for a 56-40 victory in the season finale for both teams from Jackie Hendricks Stadium on Thursday night.

Princeton junior quarterback Marcus Flowers threw for 398. yards and four touchdown passes.

Senior Ja’keylen Montgomery-Perkins had 131 receiving yards in his final game donning a Princeton uniform.

Junior Vincent Aparicio caught four passes for 103 yards.

Princeton finished the season with a 2-8 record.

To stay informed about your community, subscribe to your local newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

Subscribe Love

0 Comments

American Heart Association 300x250

Related News

Foreclosure sale for Luxury Apartments

Foreclosure sale for Luxury Apartments

Nov 7, 2024 | , ,

A foreclosure sale was scheduled Nov. 5 for the unfinished Princeton Luxury Apartments on U.S. 380 east of Walmart but the date was postponed to Tuesday, Dec. 2, after the property owner obtained a temporary restraining order, said Bryce Delin, the original general...

read more
Student, teacher, are national statesmen

Student, teacher, are national statesmen

Nov 7, 2024 | ,

PHS SkillsUSA student's at the leadership camp in Washington, D.C. Courtesy Photo There is only one first. PHS Senior Harsha Minakanti became the first student from Princeton to not only become a district officer for SkillsUSA, but also earn a National Statesman...

read more
PISD tops 10,000 students

PISD tops 10,000 students

Nov 7, 2024 | , ,

PISD Superintendent Donald McIntyre greeted the district’s 10,000th student, C.J. Dunbar. Courtesy Photo The Princeton Independent School District has welcomed its 10,000th student. Cavero “C.J.” Dunbar arrived at Green Elementary School this week. C.J. was greeted by...

read more
Veterans know freedom is never free

Veterans know freedom is never free

Nov 7, 2024 | , ,

Mark Witham, curator of the Military Heritage Collection of North Texas, displays a Marine dress uniform, one of several he provides for veterans needing a uniform to be buried in. Bob Wieland/C&S Media It doesn’t look like much from the outside, but a museum in...

read more
CCAD nominees approved by Commissioners Court

CCAD nominees approved by Commissioners Court

Nov 7, 2024 | , ,

Collin County Commissioners Court on Monday approved a list of county residents who have been nominated by various taxing entities to serve on the Collin Central Appraisal District board of directors. An election is slated to occur no later than Dec. 15, at which time...

read more
2024 election results – other – FINAL

2024 election results – other – FINAL

Nov 6, 2024 | ,

Collin County Elections reports total voter turnout in the county for the Nov. 5 general election was 68.78% of the 751,832 voters registered. There were 424,236 early in-person ballots, 13,856 mail-in ballots, 2,108 limited ballots and 76,942 votes cast at the polls...

read more
Princeton election results – FINAL

Princeton election results – FINAL

Nov 6, 2024 | ,

Collin County Elections reports total voter turnout in the county for the Nov. 5 general election was 68.78% of the 751,832 voters registered. There were 424,236 early in-person ballots, 13,856 mail-in ballots, 2,108 limited ballots and 76,942 votes cast at the polls...

read more
Texas Legislature election results – FINAL

Texas Legislature election results – FINAL

Nov 6, 2024 | ,

Collin County Elections reports total voter turnout in the county for the Nov. 5 general election was 68.78% of the 751,832 voters registered. There were 424,236 early in-person ballots, 13,856 mail-in ballots, 2,108 limited ballots and 76,942 votes cast at the polls...

read more
Photos online
Voters Guide 2024
Subscribe Love
Rotary Golf 2024
Subscribe Love
Voters Guide 2024
Subscribe Love
Rotary Golf 2024
Rotary Golf 2024