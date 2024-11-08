Princeton loses shootout to McKinney Boyd in season finale

Princeton senior Ja’keylen Montgomery-Perkins (5) runs for yardage during Thursday’s home game against McKinney Boyd. Montgomery-Perkins had 131 receiving yards in his final career high school game. Photo by Jerry Winfrey / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

For the second straight week, Princeton found itself in a high-scoring game.

The Panthers, though, were. unable to finish off McKinney Boyd as the Broncos rallied for a 56-40 victory in the season finale for both teams from Jackie Hendricks Stadium on Thursday night.

Princeton junior quarterback Marcus Flowers threw for 398. yards and four touchdown passes.

Senior Ja’keylen Montgomery-Perkins had 131 receiving yards in his final game donning a Princeton uniform.

Junior Vincent Aparicio caught four passes for 103 yards.

Princeton finished the season with a 2-8 record.

To stay informed about your community, subscribe to your local newspaper The Princeton Herald today!